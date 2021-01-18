Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ANFGF has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Antofagasta from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Antofagasta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

ANFGF stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $20.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.14.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

