Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
ANFGF has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Antofagasta from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Antofagasta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.
ANFGF stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $20.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.14.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
