ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

OTCMKTS:AAVMY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.40. 300,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,080. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $18.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.20.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius and Moneyou names; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans names.

