Raymond James Upgrades Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) to Strong-Buy

Raymond James upgraded shares of Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Ag Growth International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ag Growth International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Ag Growth International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.75.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913. Ag Growth International has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $36.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average of $23.09.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.