Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. CSFB set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.06.

Get Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) alerts:

Shares of KEY traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$25.27. 152,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,369. Keyera Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.36.

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$712.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$806.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keyera Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 253.63%.

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.