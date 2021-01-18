Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Downgraded by Societe Generale to “Sell”

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SYIEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group upgraded Symrise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Symrise in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Symrise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Symrise stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.40. 64,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,180. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83 and a beta of 0.83. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

