Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 9,200 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 3,066.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Shares of WKHS traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.34. 367,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,897,100. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.68.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WKHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workhorse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

In related news, CEO Duane Hughes sold 55,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $1,209,922.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,600 shares in the company, valued at $7,317,146. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 3,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $89,953.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,499.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 511,276 shares of company stock valued at $11,643,508 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WKHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.