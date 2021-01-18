Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 453,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,834,000 after purchasing an additional 28,951 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 427.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 84,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 68,538 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $1,221,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,018,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,500. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $34.49.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

