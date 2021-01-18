Westside Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Westside Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,688 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $93,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Microsoft by 588.2% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.71.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $212.65. 1,732,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,501,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.78. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

