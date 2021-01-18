Kenneth Earl Zinger Buys 30,000 Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,784,212 shares in the company, valued at C$2,640,633.76.

Kenneth Earl Zinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 34,598 shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.43 per share, with a total value of C$49,302.15.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 7,500 shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,045.00.

Shares of TSE CEU traded down C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$1.48. 94,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,375. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$385.20 million and a PE ratio of -1.56.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$166.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$169.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CEU has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.80 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$1.10 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.96.

About CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

