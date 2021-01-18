Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRIS. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Curis from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ CRIS traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.80. 232,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,060. The company has a market cap of $752.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 3.29. Curis has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $12.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Curis will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRIS. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Curis by 33.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Curis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Curis by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 127,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 66,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

