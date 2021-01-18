ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ClearPoint Neuro Inc. provides neurosurgery platform which includes hardware, software, clinical case and market development services for gene therapy cases principally in the United States and Europe. ClearPoint Neuro Inc., formerly known as MRI Interventions Inc., is based in Irvine, California. “

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on ClearPoint Neuro from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ CLPT traded up $1.74 on Friday, reaching $17.50. 19,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,690. The stock has a market cap of $275.29 million, a PE ratio of -39.77 and a beta of 1.15. ClearPoint Neuro has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 55.55% and a negative return on equity of 309.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearPoint Neuro stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned approximately 1.00% of ClearPoint Neuro worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ClearPoint Neuro (CLPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.