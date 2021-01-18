Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BIO-PATH is developing leading-edge, patented, liposomal drug delivery systems, with two clinical cancer drug candidates ready for the clinic and a third siRNA cancer drug undergoing final pre-clinical development. Bio-Path’s drug delivery technology distributes nucleic acid drugs systemically, throughout the human body, via simple intravenous infusion. The delivery technology can be applied both to double stranded and single stranded nucleic acid compounds with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of cancer and other diseases where drugable targets of disease are well characterized. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Bio-Path from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of Bio-Path stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,040. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

