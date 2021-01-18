Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) PT Raised to $26.00

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) had its price objective hoisted by Sidoti from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BSET stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.39. 947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.39 million, a P/E ratio of -9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.09. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $23.49.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSET. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 20.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.