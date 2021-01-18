Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BCYC. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Shares of BCYC traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.03. 11,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,590. The company has a market cap of $478.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of -0.21. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average is $18.53.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52). The business had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. Analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,085 shares in the company, valued at $7,024,910.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 17,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $340,857.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,857.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $976,613 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,363,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after acquiring an additional 962,652 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $7,972,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $3,277,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

