Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.58% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dril-Quip manufactures highly engineered equipment employed by explorers in onshore and offshore resources. These are specifically utilized for drilling in deepwater and harsh environmental conditions. Its strength is visible from the backlog of $222 million as of Sep 30, 2020. Moreover, the company's cost reduction initiatives boosting its bottom line are commendable. Also, its excellent performance in Europe and Asia is increasing profit levels. Notably, the company’s balance sheet is free of debt load, which highlights a sound financial position. However, dented fuel demand owing to the coronavirus pandemic has led oil prices to decline, thereby providing little initiatives to the oil explorers and producers to boost up upstream operations. This, in turn, is denting demand for the company’s drilling and production equipment.”

Separately, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.88.

NYSE DRQ traded down $2.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.84. 8,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,300. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.30. Dril-Quip has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $47.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.51 and a beta of 1.54.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.99 million. Dril-Quip had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. Dril-Quip’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $58,955.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,805.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A P. Shukis sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $42,828.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,426 in the last ninety days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Dril-Quip by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 568,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,085,000 after purchasing an additional 23,625 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 534,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 104.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 156,228 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 12.0% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 282,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 30,255 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Dril-Quip by 33.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 69,850 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

