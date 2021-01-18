Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 4,617 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 659.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 102.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 981.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,917,139.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 264,393 shares in the company, valued at $9,756,101.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $2,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,487 shares of company stock worth $9,077,952 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. 140166 cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $1.49 on Monday, hitting $39.98. The stock had a trading volume of 15,465,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,441,120. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $62.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.18.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

