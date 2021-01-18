Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Trims Stock Position in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,437 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 51.5% during the third quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,755,000 after buying an additional 2,060,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 16.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,779,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after purchasing an additional 250,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,869,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,641,000 after purchasing an additional 249,950 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at $890,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth $477,000. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLNC stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $7.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,930. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $14.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Colony Credit Real Estate Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

