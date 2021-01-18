Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Downgraded by HSBC to Reduce

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ANNSF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ANNSF stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.74. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 371. Aena S.M.E. has a one year low of $100.45 and a one year high of $194.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.82.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

