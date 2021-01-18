Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 262 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Derby & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 9,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.38.

Danaher stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $236.75. The stock had a trading volume of 72,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,570. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $248.32. The company has a market capitalization of $168.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total transaction of $6,657,220.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,110,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total value of $5,735,074.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,154,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,385 shares of company stock worth $25,081,562. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

