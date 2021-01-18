Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 797 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PZA. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1,338.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 54.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.10. 312,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,600. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.07 and a 52-week high of $27.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average of $26.82.

