SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Position Raised by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 251.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter.

SPSM stock traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $38.77. 601,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,860. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $39.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day moving average of $30.50.

