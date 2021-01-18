Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 92.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000.

NYSEARCA MOAT traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.04. The company had a trading volume of 24,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,570. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.46 and a 200 day moving average of $57.24. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $65.10.

