Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Invests $209,000 in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Community Bank of Raymore grew its position in International Paper by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 20,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 676.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

In related news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $195,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IP traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.25. The stock had a trading volume of 217,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. International Paper has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $53.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.78.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 46.28%.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

