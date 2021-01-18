Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 69,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 82,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 100,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ET shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of ET stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.01. The stock had a trading volume of 18,690,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,925,311. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.10 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.07%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

