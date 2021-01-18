Sowa Financial Group Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,427 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.4% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 33.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,260,125,000 after buying an additional 13,273,020 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,666,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,267 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,610,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,846 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,327,630 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,223,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $369,806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.71.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $212.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,732,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,501,070. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.78. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

