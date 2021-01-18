Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Invests $266,000 in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 46.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,494,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,639,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,070. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.08 and a 200-day moving average of $110.11. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $104.79 and a 52 week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

