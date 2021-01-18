Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases Shares of 6,070 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,807,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,874,000 after acquiring an additional 535,699 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,688,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,903,000 after buying an additional 223,799 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 81.6% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,855,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,173,000 after buying an additional 1,282,900 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc grew its holdings in ONEOK by 389.0% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,942,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,868 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,836,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,713,000 after acquiring an additional 31,063 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.17. 110,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,970. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $78.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.52.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Scotiabank cut ONEOK from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.09.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

