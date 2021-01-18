Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Takes $220,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,024,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,681,000 after buying an additional 99,231 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,976,000 after acquiring an additional 168,831 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,079,000 after purchasing an additional 222,871 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 881,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,423,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 846,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,189,000 after purchasing an additional 21,035 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $109.25. The stock had a trading volume of 86,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $67.57 and a 1 year high of $110.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.36.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

