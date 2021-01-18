iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Compass Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 122,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 75,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 66,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 19,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,566,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,117,969. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $19.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.91.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

