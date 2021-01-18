8,558 Shares in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM) Acquired by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned approximately 0.43% of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,242,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,547,000 after purchasing an additional 696,439 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $893,000.

Shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,080. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.79. ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $50.90.

