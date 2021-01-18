Pantheon Resources Plc (PANR.L) (LON:PANR) Shares Gap Up to $42.80

Pantheon Resources Plc (PANR.L) (LON:PANR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.80, but opened at $45.00. Pantheon Resources Plc (PANR.L) shares last traded at $41.62, with a volume of 2,554,119 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £238.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 39.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 31.01.

About Pantheon Resources Plc (PANR.L) (LON:PANR)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interest in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

