Nicola Mining Inc. (NIM.V) (CVE:NIM) Stock Price Down 13.8%

Nicola Mining Inc. (NIM.V) (CVE:NIM)’s share price fell 13.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 619,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 279,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,588.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.95 million and a P/E ratio of -13.18.

Nicola Mining Inc. (NIM.V) Company Profile (CVE:NIM)

Nicola Mining Inc, a junior exploration and custom milling company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Treasure Mountain project comprising 30 mineral claims and 1 mineral lease located to the northeast of Hope, British Columbia; and the New Craigmont project consisting of 21 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 10,913 hectares, and 10 mineral leases covering approximately 347 hectares located in the Merritt, British Columbia.

