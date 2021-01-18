Short Interest in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Decreases By 16.0%

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,070,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the December 15th total of 9,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTOO. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 98,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 207,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,588,560. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35. T2 Biosystems has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $267.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.07.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that T2 Biosystems will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTOO. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on T2 Biosystems from $1.65 to $2.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.62.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

