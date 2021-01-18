Short Interest in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) Declines By 20.3%

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 127,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ VIACA traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,140. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $47.06. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.27.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIACA. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

