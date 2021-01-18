Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Short Interest Update

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the December 15th total of 117,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of ULBI stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,630. The company has a market cap of $107.99 million, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $6.46. Ultralife has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $8.85.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ultralife by 22.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultralife by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 177,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ultralife by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Ultralife during the third quarter valued at $61,000. 36.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems.

