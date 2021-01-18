Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Short Interest Update

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the December 15th total of 117,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of ULBI stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,630. The company has a market cap of $107.99 million, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $6.46. Ultralife has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $8.85.
Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter.
Ultralife Company Profile
Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems.
