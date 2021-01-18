Octopus Apollo VCT plc (OAP3.L) (LON:OAP3) Insider Alex Hambro Purchases 1,513 Shares of Stock

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (OAP3.L) (LON:OAP3) insider Alex Hambro purchased 1,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £680.85 ($889.53).

LON OAP3 traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Monday, reaching GBX 42.20 ($0.55). The company had a trading volume of 16,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,285. The firm has a market cap of £134.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88. Octopus Apollo VCT plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 37 ($0.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 44.80 ($0.59). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 43.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 42.10.

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The objective of the Company is to invest in a diversified portfolio of unquoted United Kingdom smaller companies, which meet the relevant criteria for VCTs in order to generate income and capital growth over the long term.

