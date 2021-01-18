Bryan, Garnier & Co Lowers Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) to Neutral

Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
IFNNY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Infineon Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.
IFNNY traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,780. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.49. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $42.78.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
