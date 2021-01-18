Bryan, Garnier & Co Lowers Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) to Neutral

Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IFNNY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Infineon Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

IFNNY traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,780. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.49. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $42.78.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.