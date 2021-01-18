CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the December 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSGS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 8,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of CSG Systems International stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.18. 162,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.29. CSG Systems International has a 1-year low of $36.33 and a 1-year high of $54.92.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $227.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.27 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.