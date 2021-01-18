Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Short Interest Update

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 713,800 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the December 15th total of 582,500 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 260,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

CHDN stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $207.33. 161,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,180. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.99. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $215.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.44. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $337.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.12 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.622 per share. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.00%.

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total transaction of $1,025,889.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,592,922.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total transaction of $1,217,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at $55,116,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHDN. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. 140166 upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

