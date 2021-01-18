Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Short Interest Update

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 713,800 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the December 15th total of 582,500 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 260,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
CHDN stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $207.33. 161,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,180. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.99. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $215.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.03 and a beta of 1.37.
Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.44. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $337.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.12 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.
In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total transaction of $1,025,889.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,592,922.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total transaction of $1,217,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at $55,116,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CHDN. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. 140166 upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.
Churchill Downs Company Profile
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.
Further Reading: Retained Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.