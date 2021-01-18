Clarius Group LLC Acquires New Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 385,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,724,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 11.0% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 272,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,701,000 after purchasing an additional 26,911 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 58.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,712,000 after buying an additional 53,895 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 7.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 129,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,670,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in AutoZone by 0.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 110,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,670,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,248.33. The company had a trading volume of 12,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,020. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.91 and a 12 month high of $1,297.82. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,185.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,173.65.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,265.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,323.71.

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total transaction of $147,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell C. Major sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,245.62, for a total transaction of $2,653,170.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,577.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $55,862,352 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

