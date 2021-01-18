Clarius Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,364 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,470. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.31 and its 200-day moving average is $141.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $165.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,000.81, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZBH. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.88.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

