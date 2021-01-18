Clarius Group LLC Invests $230,000 in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,620 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,087 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Xilinx by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,413 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,282 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 23,611.8% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XLNX shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. 140166 reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.60. 94,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,371,020. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $154.93. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $766.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

