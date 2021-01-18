Clarius Group LLC Purchases Shares of 7,376 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Corning by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 90,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Corning by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,214,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

In related news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,727.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $209,586.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,852.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,550 shares of company stock worth $2,452,425. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.80. The stock had a trading volume of 264,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $38.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.38.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Cross Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.