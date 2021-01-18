Clarius Group LLC Invests $236,000 in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $863,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $122.16. The company had a trading volume of 87,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,870. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $161.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.14.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

