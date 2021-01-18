Clarius Group LLC Takes Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 77,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 9.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIAC. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

NASDAQ:VIAC traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.30. 928,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,558,340. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average of $30.18. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In other news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

