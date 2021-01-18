Boston Trust Walden Corp Makes New $204,000 Investment in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,859,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,915,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,038 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,041,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,262 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,423,000 after acquiring an additional 360,893 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $36,159,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth about $25,352,000. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total transaction of $337,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,666.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $126,661.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,594.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SWK traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,610. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.06. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $195.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.73.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

