Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires New Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 15.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,802,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $293,810,000 after buying an additional 901,337 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 83.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 718,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,990,000 after purchasing an additional 326,618 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 493,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,040,000 after purchasing an additional 238,951 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth $11,453,000. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $617,357.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,903 shares in the company, valued at $4,752,327.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 7,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $456,524.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,629.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,843. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

TRMB stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.46. 1,007,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,830. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $792.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.09 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRMB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Trimble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

