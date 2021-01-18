Clarius Group LLC Makes New Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 375.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.27.

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $352,996.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.48. The stock had a trading volume of 100,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,720. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

