Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,670 shares of the LED producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Cree were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cree by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,584 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 564.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,482 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 69.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,909 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Cree by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,048 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $10,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter.

CREE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cree from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

Shares of Cree stock traded down $6.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.16. 1,979,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,410. Cree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $126.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.38 and a 200-day moving average of $75.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 1.43.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $910,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,891.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 15,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $942,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,670 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $2,135,460. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

