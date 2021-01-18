Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 2,270 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Truist Financial by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 52,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 15.7% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 54,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $1.17 on Monday, hitting $51.97. 4,901,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,458,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.10.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $4.25 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.